We all miss Cross Canadian Ragweed, more than Koe Wetzel and that girl do. Hard to believe we are nearing a full decade since Red Dirt's preeminent band went their separate ways leaving a gaping hole in the scene, and our hearts.

Well, buck up we've got some good news for you. That MusicFest tribute that was recorded back in January is now available for preorder. In arguably the last good thing to happen in 2020, Cody Canada and Cross Canadian Ragweed were honored in Steamboat Springs, Colo with the "MusicFest Tribute to Cody Canada & The Music of Cross Canadian Ragweed." Now, that album, has officially become the only thing that's getting us through the last few weeks of this hell called 2020.

Dickson Productions hosted the tribute which was meant to honor the accomplishments of Red Dirt Legend, Cody Canada. Canada's friends and peers were given the platform to perform his legendary songs, and express how Canada’s music has influenced them.

In an interview with Kacey James, that we exclusively premiered at Radio Texas, LIVE! earlier this year, Canada opened up about the Ragweed break up.

I was really pissed off. It was coming, we saw it coming. If you watch any band that breaks up you can see the date that they split and go backwards and see it coming... When it did go down it went down in a heated argument. There was a lot of anger, and then the next day I was kinda scared... Sixteen years is a good run... getting back together will never happen. Click here to watch that interview now.

The new live album will boast 17 Cody Canada and Ragweed songs sung by the likes of Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, Stoney LaRue, Reckless Kelly, Casey Donahew, and many more of Texas Music's best. When you pre-order the album you'll instantly receive a track download for Reckless Kelly's version of "Fightin' For," which you can hear up top.

1. Constantly – Parker McCollum

2. Bang My Head – Copper Chief (featuring Cody Canada)

3. Don’t Need You – Read Southall Band

4. Fightin’ For – Reckless Kelly

5. 17 – Jamie Lin Wilson (featuring Dierks Canada)

6. This Time Around – Randy Rogers

7. 42 Miles – Casey Donahew

8. Sick and Tired – Wade Bowen (featuring Jamie Lin Wilson)

9. Carney Man – Mike McClure

10. Breakdown – Bruce Robison

11. Alabama – Courtney Patton

12. Johnny’s Song – William Clark Green

13. On a Cloud – Doug Moreland

14. Run to Me – Bri Bagwell

15. Broken – Stoney LaRue (featuring Cody Canada)

16. Dead Man – Jade Marie Patek

17. The Years – BJ Barham of American Aquarium

