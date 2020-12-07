Artist Submission Call For Art Wall At Hillside Park In Tyler

If you love to paint or just love to express yourself through art, the City of Tyler is looking for you and is giving you an opportunity to share your work with all of us!

We received a press released from The City of Tyler and Keep Tyler Beautiful who are announcing once again a public art opportunity at Hillside Park located at 1111 E. Erwin St. in Tyler.

The Hillside Park Art Wall was built in 2019 as part of the renovations of Hillside Park. The 200-foot art wall features 19 panels of original artwork painted by local artists. The wall features new artwork every other year and they are now ready for some fresh artwork to kick off 2021.

The nineteen panels that will be repainted are now available for artists to submit their artwork and be considered for selection by the Keep Tyler Beautiful Board. The board will be looking for art pieces that spark creativity, happiness and hope while still representing the Tyler community, East Texas or Texas.

Artists must submit their artwork via email by Jan. 31. The selection of artwork will be announced in late February and artists will begin painting the panels in March.

If you're ready, get details and guidelines for artists which are listed on the application found online at www.KeepTylerBeautiful.com. or contact Keep Tyler Beautiful coordinator Belen Casillas at (903) 531-1335 or e-mail KTyB@TylerTexas.com.