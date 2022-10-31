Recycling is something we can all do. Its good for the environment and helps preserve our natural resources so they will last longer. It also reduces the amount of trash that ends up in our East Texas landfills. The City of Tyler offers recycling services that can go along with your normal trash pick up. Every so often, the city offers a day to to bring your recyclables in that you normally wouldn't leave on the curb for your bi-weekly pick up.

Get our free mobile app

Tyler Recycles Day

Tyler Recycles Day is coming Saturday, November 19 between 8 a.m. and noon. During this time, you can bring recyclable items that you normally wouldn't put in your recycle bin for pick up. For this day, Ark-La-Tex Shredding will be on site at the recycling center on N. Bois D'Arc Avenue to shred your individual or business documents as will Interstate Batteries to drop off your used batteries for recycling.

What items can be dropped off for recycling?

Paper like old newspapers, outdated magazines, phonebooks (if you still use those), junk mail, office paper, paperback and hardback books that you aren't reading anymore

Plastics such as #1 and #2 plastic soda and water bottles, milk jugs and detergent bottles

Cardboard of any type

Electronics including old cell phones and chargers, small electronics, computers, printers

All empty green, brown, and clear glass bottles and jars

Metal, aluminum cans, and tin cans

Motor oil/hydraulic fluid and anti-freeze

Batteries

If you have some larger electronic devices, there may be a fee for recycling that item. Keep Tyler Beautiful can help you with more details on that by calling 903-531-1335 or filling out their contact form.

Keep Looking: National Chains that East Texans Want in the Area We love our East Texas owned businesses. But there's nothing wrong with enjoying a national chain, either.

Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant This abandoned Army munitions plant is now home to the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge. Check out these photos from a drone tour by YouTube channel Xplore RC.