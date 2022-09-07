Attention East Texas Filmmakers: Submit Your Film For The 2023 Tyler Film Festival

Attention East Texas Filmmakers: Looking for an opportunity to showcase your work to a larger audience?

Directing a movie is a lot of work but when the finished product is done, it feels very rewarding to be able to share a story that you've always wanted to tell. Well you have a film that you're ready to show to the world but haven't had an opportunity to do so yet, then here's your chance!

2023 Tyler Film Festival entries open Oct. 1

Tyler Film Festival Tyler Film Festival loading...

A celebration of storytelling through film, DTFF has grown to be an international film festival comprised of short films from around the world. Representatives from eight different countries have been accepted into past festivals, including England, Spain and Iran. The festival also seeks to grow local independent filmmaking and encourages Texas, and especially East Texas, filmmakers to submit their work.

Filmmakers can submit their entry online at Tyler Film Fest - FilmFreeway.

batuhan toker batuhan toker loading...

TFF is a short film festival and entries must be 15 minutes or less to qualify. Films can be narrative or documentary, of any genre, but must have been completed after Jan. 1, 2020, and should be suitable for a general audience.

Contest winners will be announced and will receive cash prizes.

Film, Movie, TV, Acting Getty Images loading...

The top short films from each night will be re-shown in the “Best of the Fest” screening on Saturday night. Candidates may only submit to one category. The Festival will be held at Liberty Hall, 103. E. Erwin St. on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 to Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.TylerFilmFest.com or at Gallery Main Street, 110 W. Erwin St. at a later date. Also, tickets will be available for purchase at the Liberty Hall box-office on the nights of the event (if not sold-out).

More information is available at Tyler Film Fest - FilmFreeway or by following Tyler Film Fest on Facebook. Any inquiries should be made to Liberty Hall at (903) 595-7274.

