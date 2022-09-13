Growing up I wore Mizuno cleats and my baseball pants knee-high, just like Chipper. Now I've got a chance to actually live like the MLB Hall of Famer, right outside Atlanta, GA, if I can scratch together the $3 million down payment and move a few things around to be able to swing that $85,000 mortgage payment. Pack our stuff, honey, we're leaving Tyler, TX!

Get our free mobile app

Chipper Jones was one of the best players of his era, a former MVP, and a first ballot Hall of Famer. And while he famously switched positions and took less money to stay in Atlanta, and allow the team to land better talent in free agency, he's still ballin'.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, during his MLB career, the former No. 1 overall draft pick earned $168 million in salary. And of course he earned millions more from endorsements.

Jones is known to enjoy deer hunting, and post-baseball was a co-owner of the Outdoor Channel hunting show "Buck Commander." Additionally he and friend Matt Duff, co-owns and co-hosts the Sportsman Channel television show "Major League Bowhunter."

The setting is matched only by the grandeur of the house itself which takes full advantage of the property’s natural surroundings. Passing through the gated entrance, a sweeping drive passes by a well-appointed guest house and a large private lake stocked with fish ultimately arriving at the home’s impressive double height, domed entrance hall.

Chipper paid $9.5 million for a 37-acre estate 20 minutes outside of Atlanta in '18. The property features a 23,00 square-foot mansion, 8 bedrooms, sauna, wine room and much more.

MLB Hall of Famer Puts Beautiful 37 Wooded Acre Estate on The Market Chipper Jones was one of the best players of his era, a former MVP, and a first ballot Hall of Famer. And while he famously switched positions and took less money to stay in Atlanta, and allow the team to land better talent in free agency, he's still ballin'.

$168 million in salary. And of course he earned millions more from endorsements. According to Celebrity Net Worth , during his MLB career, the former No. 1 overall draft pick earnedin salary. And of course he earned millions more from endorsements.