New Austin Super Tower Will Be The Tallest Building in Texas by 20 Feet

"Everything is bigger in Texas." Yeah, we're all familiar with that ol' Chesnut. Maybe a new saying should be "Everything gets bigger and bigger in Texas." Soon Austin, TX, will be home to the tallest building in the state.

Currently, the tallest building in Austin is The Independent and the tallest in the state is the JPMorgan Chase Tower in downtown Houston.

This new structure will better those by 300 feet and 20 feet respectively -- and bring the title of "Texas' Tallest Building" to the Capital of the Lone Star State.

Upon its completion, Waterline will tower 74 stories above The Live Music Capital of the world, and clock in at its highest point at 1,022 feet. The building is scheduled to be finished in late 2026

"Waterline marks a new milestone for downtown not only because of its height but also because of the positive impact this project will have on improving connectivity, enhancing public amenities, and attracting more people to this beautiful area of downtown," Seth Johnston of Lincoln said via Austonia.com.

If you are curious to know, the title of "Tallest Building in America" goes to One World Trade Center in New York City, according to Wikipedia, it rises a poignant 1,776 feet above the city.

And from the looks of it, Waterline will still not get Texas inside the Top 20 Tallest Buildings in America. Looks like it'll settle in respectably at the 24th spot, between Atlanta's Bank of America Plaza and U.S. Bank Tower in Los Angeles.

Austin. Towers report that "The mixed-use project will contain 352 apartments, 700,000 square feet of office space, a whopping 24,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, and a 251-room hotel."

Let's take a peek at this bad boy:

