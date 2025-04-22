(Tyler, Texas) Let me be the first to say that living in Tyler, Texas is a dream come true. It seems like every few weeks there is another list of great places to live and Tyler as well as other East Texas towns always seem to be near the top of the list.

Although, there is one thing that we all need to improve on and that is how we drive around here. If we had to describe it in one word, that would be bad.

Texas Drivers in General Aren’t the Best

It’s interesting because Texas is full of so many good-hearted people, that truly care about each other. But when Texans get behind the wheel it’s like most people start thinking they are NASCAR drivers.

Two Major Things to Remember When Driving in Texas

When driving in Texas there are a few things you need to remember. One being that you better not drive slow in the left lane, period.

The second thing you should remember is that when you're at a stoplight and yours turns green, wait a second before going, people love to run red lights in Texas. Just make sure you check before you start driving just to avoid a collision.

Video Shows Proof of Horrible Driving in Tyler, Texas

I don’t want to bring negative attention to where I call home, but I do think we can do a better job when behind the wheel here in East Texas. Here is a video that was posted to Tiktok that shows just how bad drivers can be in Tyler.

