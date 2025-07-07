You Can Know Who the Crooked Judges, Cops and Prosecutors are in Your County in Texas
(Smith County, Texas) - Our law enforcement in East Texas have the hardest job of anyone. It doesn't matter how great at their job they are, they are still scrutinized by a bunch of armchair law enforcement "experts." All it takes is the one bad apple to mess it up for all the good ones.
Unfortunately, when those bad apples are found out, it's really bad. But those people are in a position of power and literally hold another person's life in their hands so they need to be held to a higher standard. The list below is not to disparage our law enforcement in East Texas, it's to show the few bad apples that infect the good ones.
Crooked Cops, Prosecutors, Judges in East Texas
Crooked cops, lawyers and judges can pop up anywhere no matter how many good people are in that office. It only takes one person to make everyone else look like they are not doing their job properly. We've seen it on the nightly news, one officer makes a bad decision and suddenly they all are bad.
It's not the right mentality to take but it's what we're seeing. When one of those bad officers of the law are expelled from their position, it makes a big improvement to that agency.
Giglio-Bradley List
The Giglio-Bradley List contains a list of crooked cops, prosecutors and judges from every state going back to 1990. All you have to do is type in the state and their name will pop up in the list. You will not see a picture, there are only a select few that will show which law enforcement agency they were expelled from and none show the charges they were found guilty of. You can see the list for Texas HERE.
There is another list you can scroll through that shows officers who have been decertified. Going through the 71 pages of this list, there are 57 individuals who were expelled from East Texas law enforcement agencies:
David Michael Bacon - Kaufman Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 12/3/2015
Wade Lee Wyatt - Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 12/3/2015
Jose Alberto Limon, Jr. - Angelina Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/29/2015
Gregory Alan Trammel - Angelina Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/11/2015
Jimmy Justin Marble - Nacogdoches Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 5/21/2015
Kenneth George Holder - Eustace Police Department - Revocation 5/20/2015
Shelbi Diane Hyde-Bell - Kaufman Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 12/4/2014
Ernest Fierro - Malakoff Police Department - Revocation 10/3/2014
Jennifer Ann Kelley- Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 11/22/2013
Eric Dejuan Bradley - Longview Police Department - Revocation 9/29/2006
Adam Shane Copelin - Nacogdoches Co. Sheriff's Office Revocation 9/6/2012
Nicole Sade Posley - Gregg Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 9/6/2012
Kemetria Lene Hill - Gregg Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 9/6/2012
Johnny D Villasenor - Longview Police Department - Revocation4/20/2012
Eric Lyle Williams - Kaufman Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation6/7/2012
Tanya Charlesett Watson - Newton Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/7/2012
Brooks Crawford Jackson - Titus Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation6/7/2012
Marvin R Williams - Edgewood Police Department - Revocation 3/23/2011
Brian Roy Sowell- Nacogdoches Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 12/3/2009
Horace Leonard Haralson - Kaufman Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/11/2009.
Benjamin T. Thompson - Gregg Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/11/2009
Johnny Adair - Gregg Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/11/2009
William Bryan Waller - Gregg Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation9/3/2009
Stephen Holly - Longview Police Department - Revocation 3/6/2009
Jerry M. Parvin - Gregg Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 9/5/2008
Michael P. Kennedy - Nacogdoches Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/6/2008
Roger Dale Gentry - Cass Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/6/2008
Timothy L. Robertson - Kaufman Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/6/2008
Miguel Deanda - Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/6/2008
Carl L. Heskell - Gregg Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation12/7/2007
Kenneth Lust - Tyler Police Department - Revocation3/2/2007
Sherry J. Mars - Titus Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 9/7/2007
Gary Wayne Parks - Tyler Police Department - Revocation 9/7/2007
Richard E. Biggs - Kaufman Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 3/7/2008
Jeffrey D. Arriola - Angelina Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 3/2/2007
L. D. Sheppard - Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/2/2006
Martha W. Myers - Jasper Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/2/2006
James C. Hicks - Cass Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/2/2006
Robert l. Smith - Gregg Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 12/10/2004
Arculious R. Thomas - Gregg Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/24/2005
Angela L. King - Nacogdoches Co. Sheriff's Office- Revocation 10/14/2005
Jeffrey D. Copeland - East Texas Regional Airport Police Department - Revocation 6/13/2003
Andres E. Alvarado - East Texas Regional Airport Police Department - Revocation 6/13/2003
Kevin T. Costello - Kaufman Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 3/29/2002
James L. Cooper - Tyler Police Department - Revocation 3/29/2002
Donald R. Burton - Angelina Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 12/7/2001
Carl E. Stowers - Henderson County Constable Pct. 3 - Revocation 9/14/2001
Gerald Andrews - Longview Police Department - Revocation 12/15/2000
Leroy Hanks - Smith Co. Constable Pct. 5 - Revocation 12/15/2000
Daniel Gagliardo - Wood Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 12/15/2000
Craig Leffler - Malakoff Police Department - Revocation 12/15/2000
John Morgan - Kaufman Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 9/29/2000
Luis Martinez - Tyler Jr. College Campus Police Department - Revocation 6/23/2000
Warren Tucker - Eustace Police Department - Revocation 12/3/1999
Douglas James - Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 12/3/1999
Rony Johnson - Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 9/28/1999
Lorenzo Denning - Angelina Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/23/2000
All of this Information is Public Record
This is all public record available to be viewed by anyone. If you want to go through the full 71 pages of decertified police officers since 1999, you can see it HERE.
