(Dallas, Texas) - Bring up the subject of traffic and you'll get either an eye roll or huge sigh. In East Texas, the traffic in both Tyler and Longview provide their own individual headaches. A new study has been released and surprisingly, Tyler or Longview isn't listed.

This study shows the worst traffic in the United States. To be fair, this study only ranked the major cities. So there is no data for Tyler or Longview here. If either of those East Texas towns were included, they'd probably rank pretty high.

The Cities with the Worst Traffic in the U.S.

This report comes from Consumer Affairs. They took some various metrics and compiled their list of cities that have the worst traffic. Some Texas cities ended up making this list with three in the top 15 and fourth in the top 25.

The city with the worst traffic are Washington, D.C. at number one, Los Angeles, California at number two and Miami, Florida at number three. Believe it or not, a city in New York came in with the least traffic congestion, Rochester, New York. Wouldn't have thought that at all.

The Worst Traffic in Texas

The three Texas cities in the top 15 were Houston at number seven, Dallas - Fort Worth at number 14 and Austin at number 15 (mysanantonio.com). San Antonio ranked at number 24 on this worst traffic in America list. No surprise that Houston ranked as the worst traffic in Texas.

Just remember as your stuck on South in Broadway in Tyler or Loop 281 in Longview, we didn't make the worst traffic in America list.

