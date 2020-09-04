Baylor Finds Traces of COVID-19 in Dorm Wastewater

Traces of COVID-19 found in the wastewater in the ladies dorm at Baylor University have prompted increased testing.

According to The Baylor Lariat, about 600 women live in Collins Hall on Baylor campus. Testing of the dormitory's wastewater found traces of COVID-19, resulting in additional testing of students. Testing of the wastewater is a way university scientists are monitoring for the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Jason Cook, Baylor Vice President for Marketing and Communications, says that 15% of the residents in Collins Hall will be tested. That's 10% more than the weekly random testing that's done already.

As of now, current active cases at Baylor are at 522 cases with a total of 759 positive cases reported since August 1.

Back in August, Baylor officials said students could face suspension or expulsion for failing to follow COVID-19 safety requirements on campus, and that visitors to campus would be held to high safety standards as well.

Officials have also said no tailgating at Bears games played at Baylor McLane Stadium.