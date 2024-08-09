Four Beautiful Texas Waterfalls To See Before Summer Ends

This weekend is Tax-Free Weekend in Texas, one of the surest signs that summer is coming to an end. But before it does, how about taking the fam to visit one of these beautiful Texas waterfalls?

There is so much beauty in The Lone Star State, and sometimes we forget it. Before summer ends, or early this fall load up the car and make a road trip to see one, or all four, of the most beautiful waterfalls in Texas.

1. Gorman Falls

 

Gorman Falls at Colorado Bend State Park is looking spectacular right now! The park offers fantastic hiking, camping, and stunning views, including the impressive Gorman Falls. Located just 1.5 to 2 hours from Austin, it's absolutely worth the drive. With over 35 miles of trails and activities like kayaking and fishing on the Colorado River, there's something for everyone. If you haven't visited yet, it's a must-see destination. Reservations are highly recommended for camping and day access. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a leash.

Gorman Falls is in Spicewood Springs. Visitors can enjoy a cave tour, paddling the river, hiking, and biking.

2. Krause Springs

With 32 springs on the property, there is much to explore at Krause Springs in addition to the waterfall. It has several man-made pools and a natural one.

3. Pedernales Falls State Park

At Pedernales Falls State Park Nature Trail, you can hike, camp, bike, picnic and so much more. No one is allowed to swim near the falls area, but you can enjoy swimming and tubing in other areas.

4. Hamilton Pool

Hamilton Pool, in Dripping Springs, near Austin. It’s a popular place for a hike or swim.

Of course, there are many more Texas waterfalls worth exploring but these will make for a good start.

