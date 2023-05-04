Thousands of Bees Delay a Houston Flight, Funny Lady Live Tweets it All

Here's something you don't see every day. A swarm of bees delayed a flight out of Houston, TX yesterday after inexplicably congregating on the tip of an airplane wing. And thanks to Anjali Enjeti and Twitter, we got a front row seat.

I've heard of weather delays, mechanical delays, and delays that begat more delays, I've never heard of a swarm of bees congregating on the wing of an airplane delay though.

Fortunately for posterity, this particular flight out of Houston had a quite articulate writer who was able to paint us a picture chronicling the entire standoff via a long series of tweets that have now gone viral.

Yesterday, Anjali Enjeti began her first of many many tweets with a couple of great questions: "My flight leaving Houston is delayed because bees have congregated on the tip of one of the wings. They won’t let us board until they remove the bees. But how on earth will this happen? Won’t they leave the wing when we take off?"

Well, it became very apparent that a swarm of bees on a wing was not something that had been planned for. From announcing the flight delay, to announcing pest control then a bee keeper... to realizing that a bee keeper would, in fact, not be allowed onto the tarmac; it seems as if these poor folks were up against something they never thought they'd confront in a million years.

Let's take a look at Enjeti's beautiful thread, it's a real page turner, with a happy ending (for the bees at least):

