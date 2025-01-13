Massive New Multi-Use Space Being Built in Tyler, Stores Opening Soon

Tyler, Texas--What’s Coming to the Bellwood Mixed-Use Development on the West Loop?

This is so exciting. Between the downtown development already completed and in progress and the other new mixed-use development, Tyler is becoming a more and more wonderful place to live.

We have more details regarding the 543-acre Bellwood mixed-use development, which will forever change the West Loop area in Tyler.

The ambitious plan is to create a dynamic combination of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces to enhance the West Loop area and promote community and economic growth.

What are some of the key features of the Bellwood development that we will see on Tyler's West Loop?

Thanks to a story by Rose City Rising, the Bellwood project will feature various housing options, including townhomes, apartments, and single-family homes. The goal is to attract a diverse group, including professionals, retirees, and families.

There will also be retail and dining options alongside the residential areas.

Something we're seeing more of in development plans lately, thankfully, is the inclusion of green spaces, which are a priority in the Bellwood project. The plan includes walking trails, outdoor activity areas, and parks throughout to help promote an active lifestyle.

The Bellwood Development's long-term impact on Tyler's West Loop?

From what we can see in the plan so far, this new Bellwood mixed-use development should significantly impact Tyler's growth. Attracting new businesses will mean jobs for East Texans. Various housing options of varying cost levels should support a diverse demographic, adding to our broader sense of community.

Finally, the new development's proximity to Loop 323 enhances connectivity. It will provide good access to the rest of Tyler, which is attractive for businesses and residents.

Photos courtesy of Rose City Rising and DuWest Realty

Ready to take a closer look? You can check out this rendering and overview.

When will the new development be ready to visit?

According to Rose City Rising, an on-site contractor said the roads and infrastructure are close to completion, and more businesses will soon start construction, including the Brookshire's location we've been hearing so much about.

It is also reported that the first businesses will open this summer and that much of the retail center will open by the end of this year.

So, what does it look like right now? Here's a peek at the early Bellwood development construction happening now.

Early Photos of the NEW 543-Acre Bellwood Development That Will Transform Tyler’s West Loop The ambitious plan is to create a dynamic combination of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces to enhance the West Loop area and promote community and economic growth. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley