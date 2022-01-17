Beloved Cracker Barrel Manager Shot and Killed Protecting Her Employee

Such a senseless and tragic death. Her name was Robin Baucom, and she was loved by her family and and the employees of the Harris County Cracker Barrel where she worked for over 30 years.

According to deputies, one of Baucom's employees was being robbed early Saturday morning as she came into work. A man got out of a car and tried to grab the employee's purse in the parking lot, Baucom quickly let the employee inside and held the door closed to prevent the suspect from entering the building.

And that's when she was shot. Baucom was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to her wounds.

"Such a senseless way to lose her life, she was just trying to go to work to make a living." This family wants justice for their loved one- a dedicated & beloved manager at Cracker Barrel for 34 yrs who was shot to death during an attempted robbery. The gunman hasn't been found - via Brooke Taylor ABC13

