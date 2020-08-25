Cracker Barrel Announces New Items & Updated Kids’ Menu!

Ah, Cracker Barrel. Sometimes, nothing else will do. If I ever need to feel a bit cozier, this place is a go-to. There's nothing quite like their home-style dishes to make you love living in the country--or at least consider moving there. Meatloaf, chicken-fried steak, and cornbread with mashed potatoes is the ultimate in comfort food. Plus, I always enjoy walking into their lobby and checking out the lately holiday offerings and beloved stand-by's like vintage toys, candles, and what not.

As traditional as Cracker Barrel is, and the comfort inherent in that, it's always fun to see new things added to their menu. The kids' menu will have some fun, new options, as well.

Get ready for the new Maple Bacon Grilled Chicken. Need I say more? Maybe not, but just in case--two chicken breasts with a maple glaze with bacon plus melted cheese. You'll be able to find it in their Home Cooked Classics on the menu.

Also coming as options on their Down Home Daily Dinners section, are the Saturday and Sunday rotations of Country Fried Pork Chops and Pot Roast Supper. As always, they'll come with either those buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins that we can't seem to stop eating.

That brings us to the newest coming attraction to the Favorites menu--Barrel-Cut Sugar Ham. This is a thickly cut bone in Sugar Ham steak, with THREE sides. And of course, more biscuits or cornbread.

But wait, there's more! The kiddos will have new stuff to enjoy, too. How fun are these?Confetti Pancakes filled with fruity cereal. Or, since Cheeseburger Sliders are all the rage, now kids will have them on their menu, too. Cuz kids are super hip. ;)

They'll also be excited about the "Milk n' Cookies Straw," which they can add to the milk order for a small upgrade fee. Finally? Here's a fun dose of nostalgia--the "Dirt Cup Dessert." We're talking layers of pudding, gummy worms, and cookie crumbles.

Can we order from the kids' menu, too?

Look for these coming culinary attractions at your nearest Cracker Barrel soon.