One Popular Texas City Among U.S. Best For Beer Lovers In ’24

Did you know that August 2nd is International Beer Day? It's something I just learned today. It's also something I'm looking very forward to celebrating annually now. Here in Texas, we know a thing or two about beer.

If you weren't aware, Beer tourism is booming. Beer enthusiasts prepare for and plan vacations to discover the best cities to enjoy their favorite beverage.

But which U.S. city is the best for beer lovers in '24? According to new data by Tasting Table, Google search trends for "best beer cities in the US" have increased by 70% in the last 30 days, while searches for "beer tasting tours" have surged by 90%. You know what that means? Beer lovers are looking to close out the summer with a bang.

The study took into account important metrics including "the number of breweries, bars, beer-tasting tours, and the average cost of beer to rank the top 15 destinations offering the ultimate beer experiences in the country, combining both availability and affordability."

When it was all tabulated the study found that five of the top 100 cities for beer lovers are right here in The Lone Star State, with Austin ranking the highest.

Austin, TX, ranks #15 top destination for beer enthusiasts in the country.

The city offers 0.45 breweries per 10,000 residents, making it a unique spot for craft beer lovers. With 5.76 bars per 10,000 residents and 15 beer-tasting tours, including the popular ATXcursions Brewery Tour, Austin provides a diverse and enjoyable beer experience. The city also hosts the annual Texas Craft Brewers Festival, the largest beer festival in Texas, which showcases the state's best craft beers. The average cost of a pint here is $6.00, combining affordability with quality. Austin’s rich beer culture and variety of beer-related activities have earned it a place among the top beer cities in the U.S. for 2024.

The five Texas cities making the Top 100 are:

Austin #15

El Paso #69

Houston #78

San Antonio #81

Dallas #86

If you are looking to do a little out-of-state beer exploration, click here to see the full list of the Top 100.

Top 10 States That Drink the Most Beer Here is a list of states that drink more beer than any others. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins