Brisket is so delicious. We all love brisket when properly prepared. The squabble comes when we start trying to decide who has the best brisket, though. Well, you know what I always say, dontcha? "When it comes to brisket, try 'em all! If ya don't like it, ya never gotta go back."

Texas is widely regarded for producing the best brisket in the United States of America. I think I've heard that Kansas City and Memphis think they do, but those cities are in Missouri and Tennessee... That means they're already wrong... about having the best brisket AND ribs.

The Most Popular Brisket in Longview, TX

That takes us back home to East Texas, more specifically Longview, TX. Not that long ago, we decided to ask everyone about brisket. Our goal was to find the best brisket in town. And folks answered.

From a couple of gentlemen who are super proud of their own brisket, to a newer joint on the block, and a couple of joints located on the outskirts of town, so not technically Longview, it looks like I've got several brisket stops added to my to-do list this year.

Because it's such a tough piece of meat, if you hope to achieve maximum tenderness and release its rich flavor, your brisket should always be cooked slowly over many hours, and many beers, at a low temperature. "This process breaks down the collagen into silky gelatin, resulting in a moist, tender meat with a dark, flavorful "bark" on the outside."

Note, this list is based on social media responses. If you've got a place to add, just let us know! Now, let's dive into the list.