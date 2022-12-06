Pass The Jalapeno Ranch! Popular Tex-Mex Restaurant Is Now Open in Longview

Big As Yo' Face Burritos for everyone! Chuy's is now officially open in Longview, TX, and I'm on my way there now. The popular fast-casual spot officially has a second East Texas location.

Back in May we brought you the news of the opening thanks to a post by Longview City Councilman Temple Carpenter III. At the time Carpenter said the new eatery would be located next to Raising Canes, at 212 E. Loop 281. Those who know know that it's the location of the former "Red Robin" Burgers that shut down last year.

“We have been blown away by the welcome we have received in this community even before opening our doors,” said Brandon Hurdle, Longview Chuy’s General Manager via KETK. “We look forward to offering the real East Texas our popular Tex-Mex favorites, as well as partnering and giving back to this amazing community.”

The new spot will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chuy's is a popular spot here in Tyler for my family when they visit, and you guys know I love me some jalapeno ranch. Did you know their first restaurant opened 40 years ago?

The original Chuy's opened in Austin on April 16, 1982, in "an old, abandoned Texas Barbeque joint on iconic Barton Springs Rd." according to their website. Since then, they have rapidly expanded from 15 Texas restaurants to operating close to 100 locations across 17 states.

So, Longview have you figure it out? What's your favorite item off Chuy's menu? If you need some help check out this gallery below. Enjoy!