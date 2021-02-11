Mike Cooley and Patterson Hood co-founded Drive-By Truckers in 1996, but their friendship began years before, when they were roommates at the University of North Alabama. Though distinctly different singers and songwriters, the two seemingly united with a common goal: just make unadulterated rock 'n' roll, man. And from about 2001 to 2007, Jason Isbell joined the crew with the same goal.

Since their debut record, Gangstabilly, released in 1998, the Truckers have released a total of 13 studio albums, a number of live albums and a couple of compilations, too. As you might imagine, trying to whittle down their career into a list of their best songs is impossible, but we took it upon ourselves to take a shot.

Check out our picks for the Top 10 Drive-By Truckers songs below: