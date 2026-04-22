Here in Texas, we do things a little differently compared to the rest of the country, and to be honest, we prefer it that way. We see things through news outlets or on social media that remind us that we don’t want to be like so many other places in the country or world. Texas is doing lots of things right, but there are some rules we all need to follow, which is why I wanted to share with you the 10 Commandments of East Texas.

Why East Texas Has Unwritten Rules

You’re going to see the list of commandments in just a minute, some might make you laugh, others you’re going to say are 100% true. But one thing is for sure, you need to follow these commandments because they will make sure that you avoid serious mistakes when they could be avoided.

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Respect, Courtesy, and Common Sense

In a world where so many people are divided over just about everything, by following these simple commandments you’re making sure to keep peace in East Texas. These are the foundational blocks of most people getting along with each other. So please help yourself and everyone else, remember and practice these commandments.

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Community Matters More in East Texas

East Texas is a wonderful place to call home. The people are friendly and it’s beautiful, but there are certain unwritten laws that you should follow. They’re only going to ensure you enjoy your time here. Let’s look at the 10 commandments of East Texas.

The 10 Commandments of East Texas (Blessed be thy brisket and thy backroads!) Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins