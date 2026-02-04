(KNUE-FM) Scammers have been targeting job seekers in Texas, and the problem persists despite warnings. According to txan24, as of October 2025, Texas ranks #8 on a list of states most at risk of job scams. Additionally, officials are concerned that AI will make these job scams more sophisticated and therefore more dangerous.

We've been hearing quite a few stories about people who have been victimized by these diabolical scammers. Today’s competitive job market has given scammers even more opportunities. And now, they’re using AI to make their schemes harder to spot. As AI becomes more sophisticated, it will be more difficult for people to tell unless they are truly discerning when approaching these "offers."

Texas Ranks Among the Top States for Job Scams

Thankfully, not everyone falls for these schemes. Earlier this year, one Houston man shared how he narrowly avoided becoming another statistic. Hal Allen almost fell victim to an elaborate LinkedIn scam, though not an AI-based one. Thankfully, he spotted the red flags in the nick of time and realized this opportunity seemed a little too good to be true. You can read more about his story below.

A Texas Man Almost Fell for a Job Scam—Here's What Saved Him

Red Flags to Watch for in Job Offers

What can you do to protect yourself from job scams in Texas, whether AI-based or old-school deception? The Texas Workforce Commission has some advice on how to prepare yourself so you don't become a victim.

Learn to spot the red flags. It likely is if a job offer seems too good to be true. If a company is ready to hire you without an interview of any type, that's a red flag. If an 'employer' pressures you to send money or deposit a check, that's a huge red flag. Also, do your own research on the company and verify its legitimacy. Don't forget to look up the 'recruiter.' We all know that scammers use fake profiles.

What to Do if You Suspect a Job Scam

Finally, if you encounter a scam, please report the suspicious activity to the site where you found it. You can also consider contacting the FTC to help others who might fall prey. With job scams on the rise, staying informed and trusting your instincts can save you from costly mistakes. Stay alert, and don’t let scammers steal your hard-earned money.

