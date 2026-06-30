Drinking alcohol looks different for everyone in Texas. There are some people who love to hit the bar after a long work week. Some people will have a beer or two after work, while others avoid alcohol altogether.

It’s a personal choice and you have to do what is best for you. When you’re 21, it’s fun to enjoy all the drinks now that you’re of legal drinking age, but after a few late nights and hangovers, you start to realize that maybe drinking too much is not a good idea.

READ MORE: Amazing Mocktail Recipes for Texans Avoiding Alcohol

Best Non-Alcoholic Beer Options Available Now

Years ago, there were not very many options for non-alcoholic beer. And the options that were available didn’t taste very good. But that has all changed recently, as more people are deciding to go the non-alcohol route.

My San Antonio released a list of the best non-alcoholic beers which I wanted to share with you.

List of the Best Non-Alcoholic Beverages If you're looking for a non-alcoholic beverage, we have a list of great options for you. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Is Giving Up Alcohol Worth It?

For a long time, we have seen celebrities pushing alcohol brands and how they create this big party. But there is nothing wrong with moving away from alcohol. It gives you more time to enjoy other things in life.

I must admit I still drink occasionally, but in the past 6 months, my wife and I have moved to only drinking while on vacation, and it’s been a positive thing for us.

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Making the Choice That’s Right for You

If you’ve been thinking about moving away from alcohol, give it a shot. Trust me, it’s not going anywhere if you want to go back, you can, but you’ll be surprised with how much you enjoy not drinking so much.

LOOK: 19 Drinks Only '90s Kids Remember Grab that weird bendy straw you bought with your Chuck. E Cheese tokens, because we're sluprin' up these definitive flavors of the '90s. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy