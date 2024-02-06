The Top 5 Best Randy Rogers Band Songs, How’s Our List Stack Up to Yours?

From Austin, TX and beyond, over the past 20 years, Texas stalwarts, Randy Rogers Band have built one of the most loyal followings in all of music.

In an industry that will chew you up and spit you out without a second thought, Randy and the boys have been pumping out solid gold for two decades now. Perhaps, most impressive, the band has proudly remained steady, comprised of: Randy Rogers, Brady Black, Geoffrey Hill, Les Lawless, Jon Richardson, and Todd Stewart. No small task.

The Randy Rogers Band have eight full-length albums, several live records and plenty big hits in their catalogue. As we get ready for their headlining night at our 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, we thought it'd be the perfect time to put up our five favorite Randy Rogers Band songs of-all-time.

A tall task, but we we ignorantly believe that we are up to. Let's jump right into it:

5. "Too Late for Goodbye"

4. "Steal You Away"

3. "Fuzzy"

2. "Interstate"

1. "Kiss Me in The Dark"

Don't miss Randy Rogers Band, Casey Donahew, Kolby Cooper, Mark Chesnutt, Treaty Oak Revival, and Pony Bradshaw at the 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival on Saturday May, 4th.

Tickets are on sale now at reddirtbbqfest.com. We can't wait to see all of you back out on The Brick Streets this spring.

