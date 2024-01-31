Solar eclipses are a very cool phenomena. This is when the moon, in it's rotation around the Earth, passes in front of the sun, temporarily blocking the light from the sun. We've seen these in East Texas many times and can view them using many different methods. However, a total eclipse that will take place on April 8 will pass directly over East Texas making us go dark for a short period of time. There are some other spots in Texas that will be great for experiencing the eclipse.

Solar Eclipse

For those that love to look at the skies, April 8 is going to be a very fun day. A total eclipse is happening with a path that will take it directly over East Texas. What does this mean? Well, we will go dark for roughly five minutes while the moon moves in front of the sun during it's orbit around the Earth. The path of the eclipse has an ominous name, Path of Totality, but we won't be in any danger as the moon passes by. Let's just hope that our spring time weather will cooperate and give us a clear day to view the eclipse. Although, an eclipse while a thunderstorm is in progress could be really cool, too.

Path of the Eclipse

This particular eclipse is expected to stretch from Texas to Maine with Austin, Dallas, Indianapolis, Indiana, Cleveland, Ohio, Buffalo and Syracuse, New York being the major cities that will be under the path of totality. It will be a weird moment of darkness during the day, and could be scary for some, but is perfectly normal.

Best Places to See the Eclipse in Texas

All of East Texas will have 100% coverage of the sun. San Antonio will have 99% coverage, Houston 94%, Lubbock and Brownsville 90% and El Paso at 85% coverage. On average, Texas will have about 80% sun coverage. The eclipse is expected to start around 1:30 p.m. Central Time over us and end in Maine around 2:30 p.m. Central Time (KETK).

Last Solar Eclipse

The last occurrence of a solar eclipse happened in 2017. Many of us in East Texas got our special glasses and spent some time outside looking up to see the partial eclipse. You'll still need special glasses to view this eclipse even though you'll need to turn on a flashlight as we'll have 10 p.m. for a few minutes at 1:30 p.m.

