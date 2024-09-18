Forbes Magazine recently posted its most recent list of the very best employers to work in Texas.

If you're considering a career change or want a better-paying job, check out this list. Even if you currently enjoy your job, you may find that some of the employers on this list may even provide a work 'culture' or benefits that are more suited to your particular biases.

Here's the thing: I've worked at jobs where I enjoyed a nice salary and basic benefits, here in Tyler, Texas. At the same time, they weren't all necessarily the most efficient and/or pleasant workplaces.

I have been so thankful to have found a workplace that made my daylight hours happier. I want you to find that, as well.

Sometimes, workplaces in Texas can not only offer a comparable or better salary, but they may also offer other benefits you haven't considered as of yet.

Given that life is oh-so short, and we spend so much time at our workplaces, wouldn't it just make sense to at least investigate and see what options are available to you across the Lone Star State?

Maybe it's time to start a new chapter for yourself and, where applicable, your family.

According to KHOU based in Houston, Texas, 'Forbes and a research firm surveyed employees who work for companies with at least 500 people.'

Based on that survey of 160,000 people, they compiled a list of some of the most excellent companies with which to work in 2024. Hey, it doesn't hurt to take a look, does it?

According to the survey by Forbes Magazine, here are the ten best employers to work for in the state of Texas:

Here are The Best Employers to Work for in Texas, Says Forbes Are you looking to start a new chapter in your professional life in Texas? Take a look at some of the best places to work, according to a Forbes survey of 160,000 people. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

