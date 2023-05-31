Hamburgers have become a staple of life and when you find a good one, you never want to eat anything but that particular hamburger. That's why it is important to find a place that cooks up the best burger, and avoid the ones that don't.

When it comes to Texas, you'll find some really good burgers however, you might want to avoid these certain cities when it comes to finding a good burger.

Lawn Love made it their mission to find the Best Cities for Burger Lovers in the US. They looked at over 200 cities in the United States to find the best places for burgers.

However, if you're looking for good burgers you might want to avoid these Texas Cities because they were on the bottom of the list.

#195 Carrolloton, Texas

#193 Brownsville, Texas

#191 Killeen, Texas

#185 Mesquite, Texas

#181 Pasadena, Texas

What Texas cities are the best for Burger Lovers?

Eight Texas cities came in on the top half of the ranking, but the top 5 Texas cities with the best burgers were Houston at #14 , Dallas at #19, Austin at #36, Waco at #53 and Fort Worth at #76

The top city for burger loves in the United States was New York City and the worst was Patterson, NJ.

Other thank traveling all over the country and eating thousands of burgers, how was it determined what city is the best and worst for Burger Lovers?

First, we determined the factors (metrics) that are most relevant to rank the Best Cities for Burger Lovers. We then assigned a weight to each factor based on its importance and grouped those factors into four categories: Access, Consumer Satisfaction, Recognition, and Demand. The categories, factors, and their weights are listed in the table below. For each of the 200 biggest U.S. cities, we then gathered data on each factor from the sources listed below the table. Finally, we calculated scores (out of 100 points) for each city to determine its rank in each factor, each category, and overall. A city’s Overall Score is the average of its scores across all factors and categories. The highest Overall Score ranked “Best” (No. 1) and the lowest “Worst” (No. 200). Note: The “Worst” among individual factors may not be No. 200 due to ties.

There you have it, if you are on a quest for the best burgers, then you know what cities in Texas to visit and those to avoid.

