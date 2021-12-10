Well, for a while there we weren't sure if Matthew McConaughey was going to be in the 2022 Gubernatorial Race. But now we know he's not.

Of course, there are other candidates we've discussed, other GOP candidates specifically like Allen West and Chad Prather. But a name that many folks hear practically every single day is Beto O'Rourke.

Beto is a democrat. A progressive democrat at that.

And many Texans were surprised at how close the senatorial race between him and Ted Cruz was a couple of years ago. Cruz was obviously ultimately successful. But the surprisingly closer margin was surprising, and/or disturbing, to some East Texans.

Beto O'Rourke is driving into East Texas as I write this.

If you want to see the most recent video he and his team posted as they drove into our area, we have that for you below.

The last time we looked he was driving through Lufkin on his way to a noon event in Nacogdoches, Texas at Festival Park. Then I believe he and his team are headed over to Marshall, Texas--which Beto says is one of his very favorite cities.

The most recent polls show Abbott currently has about a 15-point lead over O'Rourke.

And so, some East Texans, even those who may support him, are skeptical as to whether or not Beto stands a real chance at beating Governor Greg Abbott next November.

But some think he may be able to do it.to many, given that Texas continues to lean deep red, politically speaking. But as more people move in from other places, the politics of Texas seems to be turning a bit more "purple." (Ya know, cuz red plus blue... yeah, you get it.)

I can't imagine any candidates more different from one another than Abbott and O'Rourke. Can you? You probably know who you're planning on voting for, even at this early stage in the race.

There are some MAJOR issues being discussed that will be massively affected by who sits in the Governor's mansion come next November.

I'm curious, though. When was the last time you polled yourself to see where you actually stand on some of the issues being discussed? If it's been a while, you may find it interesting.

This is one of the most comprehensive sites I've ever seen when it comes to doing a self-analysis on where you stand on political issues.

If you wanna take a self-survey, I recommend checking this page out. It's rather fascinating. Plus it'll give you a look at all of the other candidates currently running for Governor.

Here's the video we mentioned above:

