Beto O’Rourke Is Considering Running For Texas Governor

Former U.S. Congressman and former candidate for Senate and President, Beto O'Rourke , is possibly looking at running for office again in the near future. According to the El Paso Times, O'Rourke might run for Governor of Texas in 2022.

O'Rourke was asked about his political future while being interviewed by KLAQ's Buzz Adams. The two also discussed Senator Ted Cruz and former President Donald Trump.

According to the El Paso Times, O'Rourke was asked about a possible run for Governor near the end of the interview.

"It's something I'm going to think about," O'Rourke said. "This State has suffered perhaps more than any other in the midst of this pandemic." "In El Paso, so many people dying so quickly you set up 10 mobile morgues, have to call the national guard to move the dead bodies, and you have a complete indifference on the part of Gov. Greg. Abbott to what local leadership, including our County Judge Samaniego, are trying to do to literally save lives of the people in our lives, O'Rourke said."

If O'Rourke does run he will have to answer for many issues brought up during his run for President. That includes his comment that, "Hell yes we will take your guns". That quote, from a debate in September of 2019 was in conflict with another quote he made when appearing on The Chad Hasty Show on KFYO in 2018 when he said people could keep their AR-15's.

You can watch the full interview with Buzz Adams and Beto O'Rourke below.