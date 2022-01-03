Scammers are alive and well in East Texas. They are throwing shiny gifts and too good to be true rewards at us to steal our money or our personal information. Don't fall for it. Some scammers will try to get your information the old school way, too, by calling you. Lindale Police are warning residents of a phone scam going around town right now.

Any police department is not going to call you, ask for money then threaten to arrest you if you don't pay. If you have a warrant, you will not get a call asking for money to clear the warrant. Earlier this morning, Lindale Police went on social media to warn residents of a phone scam similar to this going around town.

The caller then asks for money and tells the person they will get arrested if they don't pay.

If you get a call like this, just hang up. Don't follow their instructions to deliver the money requested. You will only be out whatever amount of money they are asking for.

Scammers have been busy over the last several months in East Texas. Texas Roadhouse has been used for two scams recently. One involved getting a certificate that was good for a free dinner for two with drinks. This was set up specifically to steal your personal information for identity theft. The second scam where Texas Roadhouse was used was similar but this one said it was a free dinner for four plus drinks. Texas Roadhouse themselves came out and said these "offers" were not real.

Another scam involved Aldi grocery store. The scammers wanted you to share a post to five pages you "Like" then would receive some kind of verification. That verification is where the scammer would steal your personal information.

Follow the old saying when you get these calls for see these offers, if it's too good to be true, it probably is. Be vigilant and don't fall victim to these efforts to steal from you.

