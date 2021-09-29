Beware of the “Meal For 2 with Drinks at Texas Roadhouse” Scam

We all love a dinner at Texas Roadhouse. Those rolls with the cinnamon butter. O.M.G. Their steaks, whether its a porterhouse or T-bone or a simple ribeye (cooked the only right way at medium rare), is always delicious. Add a draft beer or margarita and the taste buds are happy. However, that perfect meal is prime for a scam. One is going around on Facebook that Texas Roadhouse is warning everyone about.

Get our free mobile app

If a Facebook friend shares a post that says you can earn a voucher for a dinner for two, including drinks, at Texas Roadhouse, you first should not click on it then you should tell your friend that their personal has been stolen. The message reads:

Meal for two with drinks voucher offer for everyone! I’m Gerald L.Morgan, CEO of texas roadhouse's. I know times have been tough so to help everyone out I have a special surprise for everyone who shares&comments then. Every person who does this by Sep 30th can get a voucher. Each voucher can be used at any texas roadhouse's restaurant to get a meal for two with drinks!

The main indicator that this message is a scam is Texas Roadhouse is spelled Texas Roadhouse's. Yeah, Texas Roadhouse isn't spelled with an apostrophe. The post links to a site to fill in some personal information that is used for the sole purpose of theft. Texas Roadhouse is aware of this thievery and posted this on their official Facebook page:

Bottom line, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. As much as we love Texas Roadhouse, don't fall victim to this.

Perfect Date Night Ideas Around Longview If you're looking for a great restaurant for a date night near Longview here are some suggestions from locals:

New Business Development Area in Longview Longview is looking for new business to open up shop in a new area just being developed.