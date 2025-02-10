(Longview, Texas) - During the pandemic of 2020, some Texans started receiving weird seed packages in the mail. Turns out, those seeds were sent to some at random from China. Those unwanted seed packages are making a comeback in some of our mailboxes.

The thing about these seeds is that they can range from harmless to extremely destructive. With the return of these mystery seeds in Texas, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has issued a warning about them. He's even laid out the steps to take if you receive these seeds in the mail.

Beware of Mystery Seeds From China in Your Mailbox

There has been five reported incidents of mystery seeds or mystery liquids arriving in Texan's mailboxes. One Texan said they got a package of seeds instead of the dog toy they ordered from the popular discount site TEMU. Another Texan got a package of seeds and a liquid.

The seeds and liquid combination were tested and determined to be Sacred Lotus seeds, an invasive plant, and the liquid was a nutrient for the seeds (mysanantonio.com). Those invasive plants have the potential to destroy the environment around it once its planted and starts seeding on its own.

What to Do If You Get a Mystery Seed Package in the Mail

If you receive one of these packages of mystery seeds or liquid or both, do not open them. Immediately call 1-800-TELL-TDA (8355-832). Someone from the Texas Agriculture Commissioner's office will come and pick up the package to be tested and most likely destroyed.

READ MORE: Surprising Texas Lake Now Home to Newest ShareLunker Bass

READ MORE: Is it Illegal to Pick the State Flower of Texas? Yes and No

If Your Landlord Does Any of These 7 Things in Texas, They're Breaking the Law Not all landlords in Texas are bad. But if they do any of these seven things, they're breaking the law. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com