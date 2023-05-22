Beware! Texas Police Are Enforcing Seat Belt Laws Immediately

We all know the saying in Texas," Click it or ticket". According to KXAN, you better not think that reference is just a cute way for Texans to make sure to buckle up. From May 22 until June 4 law enforcement officers, all across the great state of Texas are, making sure that the seatbelt law is enforced according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The fact that there were 1258 unbuckled drivers and passengers that died in 2022 according to TxDOT should have been an eye-opener for Texans when it comes to making sure that you are secure and putting your seatbelt on.

Get our free mobile app

CLICK OR TICKET TEXAS!

Canva Canva loading...

I’ve never had an issue, putting my seatbelt on, I was never the person who felt like a seatbelt is not really that necessary. I don’t know if it’s the fact that I grew up in Texas, but "click it or a ticket" was something, my parents did not mess around with. Texans usually make sure to have their seatbelts on not only to avoid a ticket but to save your life. I don’t care if you’re in the front seat, backseat on the hood of the car, put a seatbelt on, and it could save your life!

BUCKLE UP, IT'S THE LAW!

A police office on the side of the road as he writes a ticket. aijohn784 loading...

Texas law enforcement officers have made it very clear if you were caught without wearing your seatbelt, you could find yourself paying a $250 fine or even more. TxDOT Executive Director Mark Williams released a statement, saying, "Wearing a seatbelt is one of the most important precautions motorists, and their passengers can take to protect themselves in a crash. Whatever reason you have for not buckling up, I promise you it’s not with your life", and I totally agree. Let’s keep Texas safe and make sure to buckle up. Besides, it’s the law.

10 Real Texas Laws You Won’t Believe Are On The Books These Texas laws seem pretty weird, but they must be there for a reason, right? What on earth led to these having to be passed?

Pay Attention! Here Are The Worst Intersections In Killeen Killeen, like any town, has its fair share of dangerous intersections. These are the ones where you're most likely to end up in a crash if you aren't careful.