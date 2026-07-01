TEXAS -- If you're into exploring the natural beauty of Texas on foot, by bike, kayak, or otherwise, you ought to check this place out.

Texas is enormous. Even if you've lived here your whole life, there are still corners of the state that somehow stay tucked away from the crowds.

Why Devils River Is Unlike Almost Anywhere Else in Texas

Every once in a while I'll stumble across photos of a place that make me stop scrolling and immediately start looking it up. That's exactly what happened when I discovered Devils River State Natural Area.

Somehow I'd never heard much about it before.

Well, it isn't too hard to believe that even for Texas natives, in a state as vast and diverse as the Lone Star State, there may be many truly unique and stunningly beautiful places we have yet to behold.

And for me, this is one of those places: Devils River State Natural Area, not terribly far from Del Rio, Texas.

One of Texas' Clearest Rivers Is Hiding Near Del Rio

The Devils River has earned a reputation as one of the cleanest and most pristine rivers anywhere in Texas.

Unlike many rivers that become muddy after rainfall, this spring-fed water often stays remarkably clear, creating those vibrant shades of turquoise and emerald that almost look edited in photographs.

A Paradise For Outdoor Adventurers

Whether you're looking for a relaxing camping trip or something a little more adventurous, this park has plenty to offer. It's become a bucket-list destination for kayakers, anglers, wildlife photographers, and anyone who simply loves spending time outdoors.

This remote mountainous park is filled with beauty. It boasts a gorgeous river, canyons, and mountain and bike trails. It's about 90 minutes north of Del Rio and almost four hours west of San Antonio.

And one more thing about that gorgeous river? Turns out it is one of the most pristine, crystal-clear, spring-fed rivers you can find here in Texas. According to the info provided, this is also a great place for the entire family. That includes our furry friends.

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One Of Texas' Darkest Night Skies

And I discovered something I'd never even known existed. Devil's River State Natural Area is designated as an International Dark Sky Sanctuary. (Sounds like something out of a sci-fi novel, quite frankly.) A Dark Sky Sanctuary means that if you want to feel like you and Mother Nature are one, this is one of those perfect places to do just that.

Whether you want to camp out with the family, bike or hike the trails, or swim and/or fish in the aforementioned stunningly lovely river, these are all options for you. One of the natural attractions that has piqued my interest the most? The GORGEOUS waterfall is nestled within this glorious wilderness.

Dolan Falls Is Worth Admiring...But Be Prepared

Dolan Falls offers those willing to trek into the wilderness a 15-foot cascade that "tumbles down moss-covered rocks into the water below, and it's truly a sight to see," according to Onlyinyourstate.com. They also shared synoptic instructions on how to get there:

First, you'll have to embark on the one-mile hike from the parking lot to the river. Then, it's another half-mile paddle downstream to the river, and the current is often fast-flowing and treacherous.

Ooooh okay, so that sounds a bit dangerous. But for those who are experienced paddlers/hikers/explorers, it sounds like it's worth the effort.

The Remote Location Is Part Of The Magic

One reason Devils River has remained so pristine is that getting there takes some effort. Located about 90 minutes north of Del Rio and roughly four hours west of San Antonio, this isn't the kind of place you accidentally stumble upon.

That remoteness helps preserve the river's beauty, wildlife, and peaceful atmosphere.

Texas has no shortage of famous parks and swimming holes, but places like Devils River State Natural Area remind us that some of the state's greatest treasures are still hiding well off the beaten path.

Here's a quick look at some of the incredible beauty awaiting would-be explorers:

Devils River State Natural Area: One of the Most Beautiful Places in Texas You've Likely Never Experienced Whether solo or with the family, if you're into exploring the natural beauty of Texas by foot, bike, kayak, or otherwise, you oughta check this place out. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley