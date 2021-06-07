We've said on many occasions that driving while using your phone is one of the worse things you can do. But still, we read of deadly accidents on I-20 or Loop 281 or South Broadway where somebody was using their phone and not paying any attention to driving or the drivers around them. This morning, Big D showed us video of a distracted driver striking him in the parking lot of a car wash just further proving the point to get off your damn phone while behind the wheel.

Get our free mobile app

The video you see above is security camera footage of Big D exiting a car wash in his retired police cruiser. He exits, he slowly makes his way to exit the parking lot and then *crunch* a woman hits his back quarter panel. Luckily, neither one of them were hurt. But there is a bigger lesson in this:

STAY OFF YOUR DAMN PHONE WHILE YOU ARE DRIVING!

I mean, how many times does it have to be said. Friday afternoon, I was turning onto South Broadway off Loop 323. I had to wait for traffic that was turning off of the loop before I could go. Passing in front of me was a woman, right hand lifted up, her head turned slightly to view her phone. I could have laid on the horn and she would probably have been so surprised, she would have dropped her phone and probably hit the curb.

She continued down Broadway in the same position looking at her phone into the turn lane to turn between Chase Bank and Hobby Lobby. I'm still in awe that she didn't hit anyone.

It doesn't matter how fast or slow you're going, put the phone away while you are driving. Use the hands free options that are available to talk on the phone or to use talk to text. Just put the phone away, please.

I saw a comment saying that this minor accident may have saved her life. I believe that. She could have easily kept driving straight and went over that curb, through the grass and into the street. Let this be the tool that teaches a little common sense while driving in East Texas.