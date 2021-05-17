Listen to Call in and Win Jason Aldean Tickets with Big D and Bubba

The great thing about the return of live music is all of us at KNUE being able to hook you up with free tickets to the big shows. We've already sent to our sold out Red Dirt BBQ and Music Fest and Luke Bryan in Dallas. Next up, we have your chance to win tickets to see Jason Aldean at Dos Equis Pavilion in September.

Jason Aldean's Back In The Saddle tour will stop at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas September 10. Jason will bring Hardy and new artist Lainey Wilson with him. Listen this week with Big D and Bubba for your chance to call in and win a pair of tickets. Big D will tell you when to call 903-581-1015, if you're the 10th caller, you win.

Jason Aldean has continued to be one of the most popular country music stars. He is currently on album number nine which is simply titled 9. That album has produced the top ten hit "We Back", the number one hit "Got What I Got" and his current hit "Blame It On You."

Hardy burst onto the country music with his tune "Rednecker." He followed that up with a collaboration with Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson that went to number one in "One Beer." Currently, Hardy is moving up the charts with "Give Heaven Some Hell."

Lainey Wilson is brand new to country music and is already making a huge impact. Her debut tune, "Things A Man Oughta Know," is flying up the charts.

Good luck taking a chance this week to win Jason Aldean Back In The Saddle tickets with Big D and Bubba.