(Dallas, Texas) - Every year in early fall, millions of us converge on Fair Park in Dallas for the State Fair of Texas. We go for the great, and very unique, food, the many rides, the concerts, the Texas - OU football game and more. We are also greeted by the iconic Big Tex with his signature "Howdy y'all."

One unique feature of Big Tex is his 12 foot tall boots. For the 2026 State Fair of Texas, you have the opportunity to design his boots. It's as easy as filling out a form.

Design Big Tex's Boots for State Fair of Texas

Big Tex has been a staple of the State Fair of Texas since 1952 (KNUE). Big Tex was originally a Santa meant to attract people to the city of Kerens. He was set up along Highway 31 about a block away from the train station.

Sadly, Big Tex had to be rebuilt when he caught on fire in 2012. After that incident, the state fair was able to bring in Lucchese to design his boots. The current design of his size 96 boots was created in 2023.

Submit Your Design for Big Tex's Boots

The State Fair of Texas is accepting your boot design submissions through Friday, February 6, 2026. After all the submissions are looked at, a winner will announced on Monday, March 2, 2026.

There is an entry form you will need to download at bigtex.com/designmyboots. Do that, use your big imagination and hopefully we'll see your design as we walk into the 2026 State Fair of Texas.

