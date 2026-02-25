(Terrell, Texas) - Texans love Buc-ee's. Well, most Texans love Buc-ee's. There is a small group that believes the behemoth gas stations are nothing more than a tourist trap. That doesn't detract from the majority of people who do genuinely love the experience and chaos of Buc-ee's, my family included.

There is another group of people who refuse to give Buc-ee's their hard earned money because of certain policies that are in place. One policy many are not a fan of is that diesel trucks and trailers are not allowed to park on Buc-ee's property. It seems that policy is now moving down to those that have any trailer attached to their vehicle.

Buc-ee's Frustrating Trucker Policy

Many people bemoan Buc-ee's for not allowing truckers to park on Buc-ee's property. It's understandable because of the respect many of us have for truckers because of the work they do to deliver the goods we need to our favorite stores. Buc-ee's, however, wants their lots full of just cars, trucks, SUVs, buses and minivans.

One patron of Buc-ee's went online to voice his frustration about a policy change that is rolling out at all Buc-ee's nationwide (mysanantonio.com). It seems that if you're towing a commercial trailer, you can't come onto Buc-ee's, either. He chronicled his experience in a Facebook post.

Buc-ee's Changed Their Trailer Policy

Yeah, if what he saw was true, that can be a frustrating experience. I would assume if you're towing your lawn mower or smoker, you're good to stop at Buc-ee's. It just seems if you're towing some kind of heavy equipment, you won't be able to anymore.

Frustrating, yes, but it's their business and they can make the rules they want. Don't blame the people who have to tell you about it, their just doing their job just like you're doing.

