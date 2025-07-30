(Dallas, Texas) - The State Fair of Texas is just around the corner, as in September around the corner. Yes, fair season all across the state will be kicking off very soon. Many of you have already made plans to attend this year's fair in Dallas.

As we walk into the fair, we are greeted by an iconic voice, Big Tex. His "Howdy y'all" in his long Texas drawl always brings a smile to our face. His boots are also iconic as they are made by Texas boot maker Lucchese in a size 96. Those are in Washington, D.C. as part of an exhibit at the Smithsonian.

Big Tex and His Iconic Boots

Big Tex's boots are at the Smithsonian as part of the exhibit State Fairs: Growing American Craft (WFAA). The exhibit will open August 22 for all to see. The exhibit is set up to show off how state fairs put a spotlight on the local crafts scene.

Big Tex's boots stand a very tall 12 feet. They were made by Lucchese in 2012 after Big Tex burned down in October of 2012. This will be the first time this set of boots will have left Texas.

Big Tex's boots being shown off in exhibit at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. Kevin Brown, State Fair of Texas loading...

How Long the Boots Will be on Display

The boots will be on display until the exhibit closes on September 7, 2026, according to the press release from the state fair. This begs the question, which boots will Big Tex be wearing during the fair this year? The release did not say.

We'll have the above question answered during this year's fair I'm sure. Until then, folks in D.C., and beyond, will get to see a taste of the fun we have every year at the State Fair of Texas.

