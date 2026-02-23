(Tyler, Texas) - Our weather has been weird so far this year. With the exception of five days in late January, we really haven't had much of winter. It's just been chilly mornings and mild afternoons.

Once we switch over to spring, our weather will start getting crazy. Tornadoes are certainly a possibility with many periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms. As we flip over to summer, we'll enter a big weather season, hurricane season.

Hurricane Season for 2026

A season that really lives up to its name is hurricane season. It will kick off June 1 and run through November 30 this year. It's very possible to have multiple hurricanes make landfall on the Texas coast providing various amounts of rainfall, severe weather and flooding to different parts of the state.

Right now it's too early to get any kind of prediction of what the hurricane season could bring. Those numbers will be released around the middle of April. But this early, it's not a stretch to say that we in Texas could get hit by at least four hurricanes of varying strengths.

Hurricane Storm Names for 2026

Hurricanes are given names each year to help distinguish them for historical purposes. When we mention Hurricane Katrina, we know exactly which storm is being talked about. Being that Katrina was such a powerful and destructive storm, no other storm will ever get that name.

For 2026, there is a new set of names for the upcoming storm season (wmo.int). The names always start with an A and go in alphabetical order through W. Not every letter is used and they alternate between male and female names. See those storm names below:

The Hurricane Storm Names From A to Z Revealed for 2026

Hurricane Season Supplemental Names

If the season is active enough to go through all of the above names, then the supplemental list is activated. Those names are:

Adria

Braylen

Caridad

Deshawn

Emery

Foster

Gemma

Heath

Isla

Jacobus

Kenzie

Lucio

Makayla

Nolan

Orlanda

Pax

Ronin

Sophie

Tayshaun

Viviana

Will

Let's hope we don't have to use the above list.

