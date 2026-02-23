(Longview, Texas) - Saving money is something many of you will try your best to do in 2026. Easier said than done, yes, but it can be accomplished. It is certainly something that me and my wife will concentrate on this year.

Living in Texas certainly has its advantages to saving money. For one, there's no state income tax, which means we only have to give money to our federal government to waste spend on our country. Another thing that Texas likes to do is offer various tax free weekends throughout the year.

Tax Free Weekends in Texas

Texas has three weekends each year where you can buy certain items without having to pay tax on them. It's great because you can get the items you need while not having the added expense of taxes. The most well known of these tax free weekends is for school supplies every August.

Parents love that weekend, which will be August 7-9, 2026, because they can pick up pencils, backpacks, shoes and other items without having to add taxes to their purchase. Anyone else can take advantage of the deals if they need some supplies for their work or home office. You can always find what's eligible for that weekend at texas.gov.

More Tax Free Weekends in Texas

Another weekend for saving taxes in 2026 in Texas is the Emergency Preparation Supplies tax free weekend. As we are all too familiar with, storms can move through our area that could be strong enough to knock out power or damage our homes. This weekend lets you stock up of certain items to be more prepared for the aftermath of severe weather.

The third big weekend for saving on taxes happens May 23-25, 2026. This weekend you can save on certain Energy Star products for your home like refrigerators, dishwashers and other items.

Full List of Texas Tax Free Weekends:

