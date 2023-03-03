We told you last year about a ghost town that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban purchased called Mustang, Texas. He did it to help out a friend who was battling cancer but unfortunately passed away. Mark had an initial plan to turn it into an amusement park where he teamed up with a company he invested in on Shark Tank that made life size animatronic dinosaurs and call the town Dinosaur, Texas. That plan fell through. Recently, someone noticed some demolition work was being done in the town. Does it mean anything? Not exactly.

Get our free mobile app

Activity in a Ghost Town

A viewer of WFAA in Dallas took some photos of demolition work being done in the ghost town of Mustang, Texas. This town is owned by Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank shark Mark Cuban. Mark didn't exactly know what he was going to do with the property. Because of those photos, WFAA reached out to Cuban to find out if some life was being breathed into the ghost town. Mark replied to them:

No plans. Just cleaning up.

So yeah, nothing big is happening in the ghost town that is just six miles south of Corsicana. He's just tearing down the abandoned adult club there. Who knows, maybe he's got an idea but is just being coy about it for now or maybe its just simply he's cleaning up the land to sell in the near future.

Original Story August 9, 2022

The unique charm of Texas is the multitude of small towns we can pass through on a road trip. Just traveling in East Texas alone will allow us to see many of those blink-and-you'll-miss-it communities. Many of those small communities have had their populations disappear for one reason or the other over time. One such community is not far from Corsicana called Mustang, Texas. This little town has an interesting history and is also owned by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

History of Mustang, Texas

Mustang was incorporated in 1973 by former Corsicana city attorney, William McKie and businessman Harold McElhenney for the sole purpose of selling alcohol in the dry county of Navarro. By 1990, the town had grown to a population of 35 and got as high as 47 by the year 2000. Surrounding communities began selling alcohol in the late 1990's and early 2000's which lead to the decline in the appeal of the community. In the mid-2000's, the town went through several legal proceedings as far as ownership of the town, city government and other issues. Mark Cuban purchased the town in 2021 for roughly $2 million to help a friend of his out who was battling cancer.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Where is Mustang, Texas?

Mustang, Texas is located at Exit 225 on Interstate 45 and is even listed on the exit sign. The town itself is only 79 acres with a couple of abandoned buildings, two dead end streets and one connected drive. One of the abandoned buildings is a former adult store called Wispers Cabaret (jokingly referred to now as Mark Cubarets).

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Mustang, Texas is only six miles south of Corsicana, too.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Mark Cuban's Plans for the Town

What Mark Cuban plans to do with the town is still up in the air. Cuban mentioned during an episode of the Drew Barrymore Show that he may turn it into an amusement park called Dinosaur, Texas. This came about because of a company Cuban invested in on Shark Tank where they make life size animatronic dinosaurs. That plan has since fallen through. So, as of right now, there are no plans.

Road Trip Idea

So there you go, if you're making some road trip plans that take you through the Corsicana area, maybe making a stop in the Mark Cuban owned ghost town of Mustang, Texas would make a fun adventure. Could make for a weird TikTok video or Instagram selfie.

East Texans Who Have Played in the Super Bowl It's one thing to make it to the NFL. It's another to actually make it all the way to the championship game. These East Texans have done just that with their team.

Goodwill in East Texas Will Not Accept These 24 Donations Goodwill is a great place to donate some items you don't need anymore. However, there are things that they will not accept.