The unique charm of Texas is the multitude of small towns we can pass through on a road trip. Just traveling in East Texas alone will allow us to see many of those blink-and-you'll-miss-it communities. Many of those small communities have had their populations disappear for one reason or the other over time. One such community is not far from Corsicana called Mustang, Texas. This little town has an interesting history and is also owned by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

History of Mustang, Texas

Mustang was incorporated in 1973 by former Corsicana city attorney, William McKie and businessman Harold McElhenney for the sole purpose of selling alcohol in the dry county of Navarro. By 1990, the town had grown to a population of 35 and got as high as 47 by the year 2000. Surrounding communities began selling alcohol in the late 1990's and early 2000's which lead to the decline in the appeal of the community. In the mid-2000's, the town went through several legal proceedings as far as ownership of the town, city government and other issues. Mark Cuban purchased the town in 2021 for roughly $2 million to help a friend of his out who was battling cancer.

Mustang, Texas is located at Exit 225 on Interstate 45 and is even listed on the exit sign. The town itself is only 79 acres with a couple of abandoned buildings, two dead end streets and one connected drive. One of the abandoned buildings is a former adult store called Wispers Cabaret (jokingly referred to now as Mark Cubarets).

Mustang, Texas is only six miles south of Corsicana, too.

Mark Cuban's Plans for the Town

What Mark Cuban plans to do with the town is still up in the air. Cuban mentioned during an episode of the Drew Barrymore Show that he may turn it into basically an amusement park called Dinosaur, Texas. This came about because of a company Cuban invested in on Shark Tank where they make life size animatronic dinosaurs. That plan has since fallen through. So, as of right now, there are no plans.

So there you go, if you're making an end of summer road trip that takes you through the Corsicana area, maybe make a stop in the Mark Cuban owned ghost town of Mustang, Texas. Could make for a weird TikTok video or Instagram selfie.

