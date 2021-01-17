The ever-elusive Bigfoot: hard to capture on film, even harder to physically capture. The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO) keeps track of reported sightings of the furry giant.

There have been nine reported Bigfoot sightings in the Fort Collins area, dating back to 1971. Here are the most intriguing reports from Larimer and Weld counties in northern Colorado.

LARIMER COUNTY

1971 - Future doctor sees giant tracks high in Rawah wilderness.

- 1990 - Family sees a Sasquatch chasing a deer in the Roosevelt National Forest about 25 miles from Fort Collins.

- Family sees a Sasquatch chasing a deer in the Roosevelt National Forest about 25 miles from Fort Collins. 2005 - Elk hunters see a white-upright figure in Cherokee Park near Red Feather Lake.

- Elk hunters see a white-upright figure in Cherokee Park near Red Feather Lake. 2009 - Two brothers at Crystal Lakes near Red Feather witness an upright figure.

- Two brothers at Crystal Lakes near Red Feather witness an upright figure. 2014 - While at YMCA of the Rockies outside of Estes Park, a guest has a possible sighting and hears 'strange vocalizations.'

- While at YMCA of the Rockies outside of Estes Park, a guest has a possible sighting and hears 'strange vocalizations.' 2015 - Family hiking on Green Mountian Trail in RMNP find footprints.

- Family hiking on Green Mountian Trail in RMNP find footprints. 2016 - Family finds footprints outside their home in Windsor, near the Poudre River.

- Family finds footprints outside their home in Windsor, near the Poudre River. 2019 - Husband and wife on Storm Mountain, near Drake, capture 'Blobsquatch' photo.

Get more on the Laimer County sightings from BFRO HERE.

WELD COUNTY

1972 - Teens in a car near Greeley spot a large creature coming out of an 8-foot irrigation ditch.

Get more on Weld County's sighting from BFRO HERE.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

One of those sightings that did make national news was this video shared on ABC from 2013.