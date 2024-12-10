A Complete List Of The Biggest Concerts Ever In Tyler

Aside from Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, these days, Tyler-ites normally have to drive to Dallas, TX or Shreveport, LA to catch a big concert.

But did you know The Rose City has a rich history of bringing some legendary acts to perform? You might be really surprised at some of the names that performed right here in Tyler.

The Biggest Concerts Ever Performed In Tyler

Looking back to the 1990s, then the '80s, and even as far back as 1955, it was shocking to see some of the bands and artists who once graced a stage here.

Here are some of the biggest ones we could find:

Carl Perkins ("Blue Suede Shoes") -- Sept. 29, 1955 at an unknown venue in Tyler

Johnny Cash -- Dec. 29, 1955 at Schoolhouse

ZZ Top -- Dec. 31, 1971 at Poncho's Mexeteria

Johnny Cash -- Feb. 6, 1981 at Caldwell Auditorium

Metallica -- Aug. 22, 1983 at Harvey Hall (Kill 'Em All for One Tour, opened by Raven)

The Beach Boys -- Sept. 30, 1984 at The Oil Palace. See the setlist here.

Kenny Rogers -- Oct. 19, 1984 at The Oil Palace

The Judds & The Oak Ridge Boys -- March 8, 1985 at The Oil Palace

Night Ranger -- March 2, 1986 at The Oil Palace (opened by Joe Lynn Turner)

Ted Nugent -- June 14, 1986 at The Oil Palace

George Strait -- July 12, 1986 at The Oil Palace

Bon Jovi & Cinderella -- Jan. 31 1987 at The Venue

Foghat -- May 14, 1988 at The Oil Palace

L.A. Guns & Cheap Trick -- Sept. 9, 1988 at The Oil Palace

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bad Company & Drivin' N' Cryin' -- May 16, 1993 at The Oil Palace

Joe Walsh (with the Glenn Frey Band) -- July 3, 1993 at The Oil Palace. See the setlist here.

Motley Crue & Type O Negative -- Aug. 20, 1994 on the 'Anywhere There's Electricity' tour.

Hank Williams Jr. & Lynyrd Skynyrd -- March 1, 1996 at The Oil Palace

The Beach Boys -- Oct. 8, 1996 at Rose Stadium

Merle Haggard -- Feb. 7, 1988 at The Oil Palace

Eddie Money & Creedence Clearwater Revisited -- April 18, 1998 at The Oil Palace

The Marshall Tucker Band & Grand Funk Railroad -- Oct. 3, 1998 at The Oil Palace

Blue Oyster Cult -- Nov. 21, 1998 at The Oil Palace

Slaughter, Quiet Riot, Ted Nugent & Night Ranger -- July 24, 1999 at The Oil Palace on the 'Rock Never Stops Tour 1999'

Willie Nelson -- March 9, 2001, Feb. 18, 2006, Dec. 11, 2010 at The Oil Palace and Oct. 10, 2012 at Caldwell Auditorium

George Jones -- July 3, 2010 at The Oil Palace

Miranda Lambert -- April 30, 2011 at Cause for the Paws, Downtown Tyler

Alan Jackson -- Feb. 24, 2012 at The Oil Palace

Steve Vai -- Oct. 26, 2013 at Click's Live

B.B. King -- Jan. 17, 2013 at Caldwell Auditorium

Ringo Starr -- Feb. 14, 2015 at UT Tyler's Cowan Center

Nelly -- Oct. 8, 2021 at Rose City Music Festival (with Koe Wetzel)

Dates Unknown

Garth Brooks at The Oil Palace

Faith Hill at The Oil Palace

Patty Loveless at The Oil Palace

Reba McEntire at The Oil Palace

Tim McGraw at The Oil Palace

Waylon Jennings at The Oil Palace

Randy Travis at The Oil Palace

Chubby Checker at The Oil Palace

Wayne Newton at The Oil Palace

Cyndi Lauper at The Oil Palace

Did you go to any of these historical concerts? If you have a date for any of the shows we don't have dates for, let us know and we'll add them to the list.