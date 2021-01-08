The 10 Biggest Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix In January

2021 has kicked off to quite a start. As the pandemic continues to leave many people holed up in their homes, it’s important to know what’s available to watch on television. Netflix boasts a wide array of original programming as well as established favorites, but quite a few of the streamer’s beloved titles departed at the beginning of the new year.

Here are 10 popular movies and television shows that are leaving Netflix in January 2021, along with where you can catch them next.