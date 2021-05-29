Actor and comedian Bill Cosby will remain in a Pennsylvania prison after he was denied parole.

According to CNN, Cosby, who is now 83, has already served nearly 3 years of his 3 -10 year sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004. This was his first chance to be eligible for parole since his 2018 conviction but due to Cosby's refusal to participate a treatment program for sex offenders and violence prevention, the parole board denied Cosby's request.

Cosby continues to proclaim his innocence and has long stated that he would not participate in the programs even if it meant that he would have to serve his entire 10 year sentence. His supporters said that the parole board's decision was no surprise.

There still is a chance for Cosby to get out of jail as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court heard his appeal back in December 2020 as his legal team sought to overturn the 2018 conviction. The court has yet to rule on Cosby's case.

In the meantime, Cosby's team posted a series of statements on his Instagram page in attempts to "correct" reports that Cosby was convicted of rape when he was actually convicted of "aggravated indecent assault".