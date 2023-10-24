40 Photos Of Real Housewives Of Dallas Stars Stunning Home For Sale

If You Love The TV Reality Drama "The Real Housewives", You Can Be The "Star" Inside One Of Homes Being Sold By One Of Its "Stars" In A Ritzy Dallas, TX Neighborhood.

There's so many "Real Housewives" shows that its hard for me to keep track. I didn't even know there was a Dallas version of the show until today.

According to the Bravo TV website, born and raised in Dallas, D'Andra Simmons is one of the crown jewels of the social scene who comes from a wealthy family with a prominent last name. On the show, D’Andra struggles to get in touch with her sensitive side and reconcile with a side of her family she hasn’t seen or spoken to in years.

She lives in the exclusive Highland Park neighborhood with her photojournalist husband, Jeremy and she also works as an actress and celebrity chef but it looks like her family wants to move out of the neighborhood.

The TV Star Has Put Her Highland Park Home On The Market.

According to the listing by Real Estate Agent Christine McKenny with Allie Beth Allman & Associates, the stylish & stunning AIA award winning two story,5 bedroom modern is on a corner lot in prestigious Highland Park.

Designed by Marc McCollom, built by Saad Chehabi, the home features high ceilings, abundant natural light, art walls & pine wood floors. Amenities include pool, sun deck, grassy backyard space, elevator, 700+bottles temp controlled wine storage, and ample storage.

At Over 6,000 Square Feet, The Home Is Listed For $5.2 Million.

Let's be nosy and look inside this stunning home in the gallery below.

40 Photos Of Real Housewives Of Dallas Stars Home For Sale Built & owned by actress, celebrity chef & Real Housewife, D'Andra Simmons-this stylish & stunning award winning two story,5 bedroom modern is on a corner lot in prestigious Highland Park and its on sale for $5.2 Million. Gallery Credit: Christine McKenny, Agent/ Allie Beth Allman & Associates

