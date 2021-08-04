Got Blippi Fatigue? Meet Cowboy Jack, Texas’ Answer to the Viral Video-Maker

Yes, Blippi, my two-year-old can spell your name, she does it in her sleep. You've done a tremendous job of drilling it into her head at the end of each of your YouTube videos. Up next, though, she's gonna learn C-o-w-b-o-y J-a-c-k. Cowboy Jack.

Here's the deal parents, if you know a kid under the age of 5, the YouTube sensation Blippi needs no introduction. But what you may not know is that before Blippi, aka Stevin John, found a place in the hearts of our children, he went by “Steezy Grossman.”

Google that name and you’ll understand why I recently found myself in search of a Blippi alternative for my Blippi obsessed kids -- even though he has expressed regret for making those gross out videos in his early 20s.

Enter: Cowboy Jack.

Think “Blippi: Texas Edition”. Cowboy Jack has already garnered over 2,000 subscribers since the channel launched about four months ago.

Cowboy Jack won my kids over with his “Carwash Fun at Buc-ees" episode. He won me over in his video titled “Parents: Meet Cowboy Jack,” in which he promises that, unlike his counterpart, he doesn’t do silly voices, which piqued my interest as those annoying voices are the absolute worst. With kind eyes and genuine smile he introduces himself, like a true Texan, as John, the father of a little boy and a baby girl. This really seems like a person you can trust with your child’s attention.

I’ll confess that, despite his checkered past, Blippi wasn’t “cancelled” at our house. Still, once I introduced my kids to Cowboy Jack, I’ve been seeing a lot less blue and orange berets and a lot more cowboy hats, something that both my wife and I are perfectly fine with.

Meet Texas' Alternative to Blippi, Cowboy Jack

10 Unique, Super Fun Party Ideas Here in East Texas Your Kids Will Love We've dug in and done a bit of research on some of the best ideas for kids' parties or get-togethers that both kids (and probably) parents will enjoy.