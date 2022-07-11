Roll Up Your Sleeve, Give the Gift of Life in Tyler, Texas

Last week I stopped in for a cleaning at Hollytree Dental in Tyler, Texas. While I was checking out after my appointment, I noticed information about a blood drive that was going on with the help of Carter BloodCare. I had no idea but this is actually the third blood drive they have worked together to make happen but what a great thing to do. Donating blood can help save lives and it doesn’t take long so if you have time on Friday, July 15th you should set an appointment to stop in and donate the gift of life.

There are medical emergencies that require blood all the time, it might seem like such an insignificant thing to donate blood but supply levels are low so it’s more important now to donate than ever before. It was only a few years ago that my own brother was in the hospital fighting cancer and he needed blood transfusions on multiple occasions; we were fortunate that blood was available for him. He has since recovered but having gone through that makes me understand how important donating blood truly is.

How Can You Make an Appointment to Donate Blood on Friday?

Hollytree Dental is located off Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler (6770 Old Jacksonville Hwy Suite 105), and all you have to do is click here to schedule a time that works best for you to stop in and donate. The blood drive will take place from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Everyone who donates at the blood drive will be entered to win one of three Oral B Genius X Toothbrushes, also everyone will receive a Starbucks gift card.

Challenge Your Coworkers to Join You

Business owners and managers this would be a great opportunity for your business to do something great as a team. Not only team building but also helping to save lives. If you want to increase team morale at your office, encourage your coworkers to donate blood on Friday, then start the weekend early!

