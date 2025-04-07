(Tyler, Texas) - Blue Bell is a staple at any table in Texas no matter how hot or cold it is outside. Yes, it could be the dead of winter with snow on the ground and we will want a bowl or cone of Blue Bell. You might even get crazy and open up an ice cream sandwich.

There is a huge fandom for Blue Bell. People have no issue with a shirt or a hat or even a charm to show off that fandom. This isn't the first Blue Bell themed charm out there, but this one may turn into one of the most popular for sure.

2 Texas Icons Join Forces for an Ice Cream Themed Charm

This isn't the first time that James Avery has come together with another Texas based business. Whataburger and James Avery have been putting out some adorable charms for many years now. Those charms include a drink cup, regular and spicy ketchup, a classic a-frame store and many more. Recently, James Avery teamed up with Blue Bell for a half-gallon charm.

Well...the two have teamed up again for an ice cream themed charm. This time, the charm showcases the Blue Bell ice cream sandwich. The charm features the iconic wrapper for the sandwich peeled back just enough to show the wafers and the vanilla ice cream in between. I believe that any Blue Bell fanatic will want this to add to their bracelet or necklace.

Crafted in bronze, sterling silver, and colorful enamel, this charm evokes the sweetness of a classic Blue Bell Ice Cream Sandwich—right down to the half-torn wrapper and creamy vanilla ice cream nestled between chocolate wafers.

It is very cute and very simple and available right now at a James Avery store or at store.bluebell.com or jamesavery.com for $99. My fiancé loves her James Avery charm bracelet and she loves Blue Bell. I may have to surprise her with one of these.

